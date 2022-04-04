A Los Angeles judge has tossed a California law mandating that publicly traded corporations include board members who self-identify as racial minorities or LGBTQ in response to a lawsuit arguing that the measure violated the state constitution’s equal protection clause.

Superior Court Judge Terry Green granted summary judgment Friday to Judicial Watch, the legal watchdog group that sued to overturn the 2020 law, according to the order posted online by the conservative legal foundation.

“This historic California court decision declared unconstitutional one of the most blatant and significant attacks in the modern era on constitutional prohibitions against discrimination,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “In its ruling today, the court upheld the core American value of equal protection under the law. Judicial Watch’s taxpayer clients are heroes for standing up for civil rights against the Left’s pernicious efforts to undo anti-discrimination protections.”

Assembly Bill 979 required foreign or domestic companies with their main offices in California to name at least one director from “underrepresented communities” by the end of 2021.

“The bill defines a director from an underrepresented community as an individual who self-identifies as Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian, or Alaska Native, or who self-identifies as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender,” said the California governor’s office.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in September 2020, shortly after protests and rioting broke out nationwide over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Assembly member Chris Holden, called the bill a “win-win as ethnically diverse boards have shown to outperform those that lack diversity,” while Judicial Watch blasted it as a “quota scheme.”

Judicial Watch also has challenged California’s Senate Bill 826, the 2018 law that requires publicly traded companies to include at least one woman on their boards.

The one-page order on AB 979 did not explain the judge’s reasoning, but the Wall Street Journal editorial board said the decision suggested “it was so obviously unconstitutional that it didn’t merit a full trial.”

Boards with four to nine directors would have been required to have at least two such directors by the end of 2022, while boards with nine or more directors would have needed to have three directors from “underrepresented communities.”

First-time violations were punishable by fines of $100,000 and $300,000 for repeat violations.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.