German authorities have arrested a man who is accused of getting as many as 90 shots against COVID-19 in the eastern state of Saxony as part of a scheme to procure real vaccine cards for people who did not want to get vaccinated but needed proof of immunization, according to reports.

The German news agency dpa said the man from Magdeburg, who was not identified under German privacy rules, allegedly ran the scheme for months until he was caught at a vaccination clinic in Eilenburg because he showed up for the second day in a row.

News reports said it is unclear what kind of impact the bevy of shots had on the man’s health. Officials say the vaccine is safe but should only be used within regulatory guidelines.

The Associated Press said the German police have conducted a number of raids to crack down on fraudulent passports that unvaccinated persons use to gain access to restaurants and other public venues.

