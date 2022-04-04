President Biden called for stricter gun laws, including banning so-called ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, following the deaths of six people in a Sacramento mass shooting over the weekend.

“[W]e must do more than mourn; we must act,” Mr. Biden said Sunday night in a statement, urging Congress to take up these issues “to save lives.”

His remarks come as law enforcement in Sacramento hunt for multiple gunmen after a downtown shooting left six dead and 12 others injured early Sunday.

Police say a gunman in a car opened fire into the crowd before fleeing. A second gunman also opened fire, but it’s unclear if they were in the car or part of the crowd.

The shooting occurred just a few blocks from the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and the Golden One Arena, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. It is also where several popular bars and restaurants operate.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly pushed for tougher gun laws. In addition to calling for a ban on certain types of firearms, he demanded background checks for all gun sales, including private transactions, and holding firearm manufacturers liable for gun deaths. Manufacturers are legally immune from liability in shootings.

In his proposed fiscal 2023 budget, Mr. Biden is asking Congress for more money to hire more police and combat gun crimes.

The Justice Department in February announced a slew of initiatives aimed at cutting down on gun violence, including setting up a task force to crack down on ghost guns. So-called ghost guns are firearms manufactured without serial numbers, making them impossible to trace.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.