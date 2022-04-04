A Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday found 40% of likely voters have a favorable impression of Ms. Harris, compared to 56% of voters who view her unfavorably — including a whopping 47% who said they view her “very unfavorably.”

It is part of a broader trend in polls that shows Ms. Harris, the first female vice president, is struggling to stay on the good side of most voters.

Nonetheless, she is a heartbeat away from the presidency and could emerge as a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination should President Biden opt against seeking a second term.

The lagging approval rating, though, underscores lingering questions about Ms. Harris and her performance since taking the oath of office.

The New Hampshire Institute of Politics released a survey last week found that 42% of registered voters in the state would back Ms. Harris if Mr. Biden took a pass, while 36% said they would support a “new candidate.”

The Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday included 1,000 likely voters. It was conducted March 27-March 28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

