Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Mitt Romney announced Monday they would join their Republican colleague Sen. Susan Collins in backing Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Alaska and Utah Republican lawmakers’ move comes after Ms. Collins, Maine Republican, announced last week that she plans to support the judge.

Ms. Murkowski said she reviewed the Biden nominee’s record and found her highly qualified, having worked in public and private practice as well as serving on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

“She will bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation,” Ms. Murkowski said. “While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jackson’s decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned.”

She added that the Supreme Court nomination process has become too political, and her vote is a rejection of the “corrosive polarization.”

Mr. Romney, likewise, said the judge was a “well-qualified” jurist.

The Senate is expected to vote to confirm the nominee as early as Thursday.

Judge Jackson is expected to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

She will be the sixth woman to sit on the bench, and she‘ll join three other women currently on the court: Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett.

