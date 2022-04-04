Nearly half of U.S. registered voters support a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exemptions to protect the mother’s health, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

The poll of 1,500 voters found that 48% support a 15-week ban and 43% oppose it.

Conducted March 2-7, the poll comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing a ruling on Mississippi’s 2018 ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The poll found a political divide: 75% of Republicans said they would support a 15-week ban, but only 21% of Democrats said likewise.

In addition, 55% of voters said they support abortion being legal in all or most cases, while 30% said abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

About 11% favored outlawing abortion under all circumstances.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.