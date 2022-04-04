The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee requested that the panel’s chair call on President Biden‘s son Hunter to testify before the panel at an upcoming hearing.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky sent a letter to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, New York Democrat, asking that Hunter Biden be a witness at Tuesday’s hearing, titled “It’s Electric: Developing the Postal Service Fleet of the Future.”

In the April 1 letter, Mr. Comer said Hunter Biden is “well positioned to inform the Committee about issues pertaining to African cobalt mines — a metal which is essential in the manufacturing of electric vehicles.”

Hunter Biden, currently under investigation by the FBI for taxes and foreign business dealings, invested in a $3.8 billion venture by a Chinese conglomerate known as Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company, one of the world’s largest cobalt deposits, The New York Times first reported in November.

Hunter Biden and two other American partners joined Chinese associates when they established the firm in 2013, and all of them served on its board and controlled 30% of BHR. Chinese investors, including the Bank of China, own or control the remaining 70%.

The mining deals included a $2.65 billion purchase of a cobalt and copper mine that Chinese company China Molybdenum bought from the American company Freeport-McMoRan, The New York Times reported.

A dozen executives from firms involved in the deal, including Freeport-McMoRan and Lundin, were unaware of Hunter Biden‘s tie to BHR, and a White House spokesman said the president did not know about his son’s connection to the sale, The Times reported.

After the mine’s purchase, Joseph R. Biden was wrapping up his second term as vice president, and it was only during his run for the presidency in 2020 that his son’s business dealings with China became known.

Lawmakers are taking a second look at BHR, after the Biden administration cautioned last year that China might use its emerging dominance of cobalt to sabotage America’s effort to manufacture electric vehicles, as the metal is necessary in EV batteries.

