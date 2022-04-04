An Algerian suspected extremist was released from custody over the weekend after having been detained for 20 years at the U.S. military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The multi-agency Periodic Review Board (PRB) determined in August 2016 that holding Sufiyan Barhoumi, 48, was no longer necessary to protect against threats to U.S. national security, according to the Pentagon.

According to media reports, Mr. Barhoumi was taken into custody after the U.S. determined he was involved with extremists groups but wasn’t a member of al Qaeda or the Taliban.

The PRB recommended that Mr. Barhoumi be repatriated to Algeria “subject to security and humane treatment assurances.” But such releases were put on hold during the Trump administration.

Mr. Barhoumi‘s repatriation is part of the Biden administration’s plan to reduce the number of detainees at the Guantanamo Bay facility and eventually shut it down, officials said.

Today, 37 men remain in custody at Guantanamo Bay with 18 eligible for transfer and seven eligible for their cases to go before the Periodic Review Board.

Pentagon officials said 10 detainees are currently involved in the military commissions’ process and two have been convicted by military tribunals.

