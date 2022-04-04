Former President Donald Trump is endorsing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin‘s bid for the House seat vacated by longtime Rep. Don Young, who died last month.

Mr. Trump said he is repaying the favor after Mrs. Palin backed him during his successful campaign six years ago.

“Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” Mr. Trump said Sunday in a written statement. “Now it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska.’

A special primary for the House seat will be held on June 11 before a special general election on Aug. 16.

The Anchorage Daily News said 50 candidates are vying for the seat, including former state officials and lawmakers.

Ms. Palin was a polarizing GOP vice-presidential nominee in 2008. Many pundits said presidential nominee John McCain erred by putting the brash Alaskan on his ticket. Others cheered her willingness to tussle with the media, seeing her as a precursor to Mr. Trump and his blunt style.

Mr. Trump used his statement to lob veiled criticism at McCain, who died of cancer in 2018.

“Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen,” Mr. Trump said, adding that Republicans should unite behind Mrs. Palin.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.