Admiral Linda L. Fagan is on course to be the first woman in history to lead one of the U.S. military services after President Biden on Tuesday nominated her to be the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Fagan, a 36-year veteran of the service, had been since June 2021 the Guard’s vice-commandant and previously was commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, overseeing operations from the Rocky Mountains to the waters off the east coast of Africa, officials said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Admiral Fagan will succeed her current boss, Commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Karl L. Schultz. The change of command is expected to be held in June 2022. Adm. Schultz will retire following the ceremony, Coast Guard officials said.

“Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our service’s 27th Commandant,” Adm. Schultz said in a statement.

President Biden nominated Vice. Adm. Stephen D. Poulin to take Adm. Fagan’s position as vice-commandant of the Coast Guard. He currently serves as commander of the Coast Guard Atlantic Area, with responsibility for all Coast Guard missions from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf, officials said.

