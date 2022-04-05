President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a wedding reception at the White House in November for their granddaughter, Naomi Biden.

The reception is set for Nov. 19, but there is no word on where the ceremony will occur.

Miss Biden, 28, shared the news on Twitter Monday.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead,” she tweeted.

Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022

The first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, confirmed to CNN that “The first family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all the wedding festivities.”

Miss Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden and first wife Kathleen Buhle, is a lawyer currently based in Washington, D.C. She became engaged to Peter Neal, 24, in September 2021, according to a White House official.

The couple has been together for about four years. Mr. Neal is in his final semester of law school at the University of Pennsylvania.

In 2008, one of former President George W. Bush’s twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager, held her wedding reception at the White House.

She married Henry Hager in Crawford, Texas, in May 2008 but hosted a reception at the White House the following month.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.