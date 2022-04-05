The nation’s largest oil and natural gas corporations are preparing to aggressively push back against charges from Democrats and the Biden administration that the industry has taken advantage of consumers through higher prices at the pump.



Executives of six major oil companies — BP America, Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Shell USA — will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday, offering a significant platform for the industry to publicly counter accusations that they have gouged drivers with record-high gasoline prices while putting the blame on inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The oil executives are expected to hit back against profiteering claims by placing the onus on a volatile global energy market and a lack of support from the Biden administration and climate change policies that have discouraged private investment and more supply. They are also expected to condemn “windfall profit” taxes that they say would further stifle production.

“There will be really strong pushback on price-gouging, saying, ‘We don’t do that, the market sets it,’” a source close to the energy industry said. “[There will be] a lot on investment. Not to say it’ll be an ‘I-told-you-so’ moment, but reading between the lines [the message] will be: ‘You don’t support the industry, you want to undermine investment, this is what happens.’”

Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance which represents 200 oil and natural gas firms in the western U.S., gave a preview of the industry response at a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

She told senators that smaller oil companies’ biggest hindrance to increased production has been a lack of capital for funding expensive wells that can cost millions, something she blamed on the current administration for its anti-fossil fuel messaging and policies that she said were “designed to suppress American production.”

Ms. Sgamma also called for the Securities and Exchange Commission to ditch its plans to require publicly traded companies to disclose emissions data and risks posed by climate change in their financial health statements.



“We are a partner in climate change,” Ms. Sgamma said. “These climate change policies that are meant to suppress oil and natural gas production are counterproductive to those climate change goals, as well as contributing to higher energy prices.”

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has also come out swinging in the run-up to Wednesday’s Big Oil hearing. The lobbying group criticized President Biden’s decision to release a historic 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from strategic reserves, blaming high gas prices on energy companies and implementing new fines for some 9,000 unused drilling permits on federal lands and waters.



“The best thing the White House can do right now is to remove barriers to investment in American energy production and infrastructure,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement last week. “Unfortunately, today we heard more mixed signals about developing affordable, reliable and secure American natural gas and oil.”

Democrats are set to grill the executives and will press them to forgo stock buybacks and investor returns in exchange for lowering prices and increasing production. They will also focus in on the thousands of untapped drilling permits, which experts and insiders have said is largely due to a lack of investment and the uncertainty that oil is present.

Several executives have told shareholders in recent months that their priority is passing along record profits rather than ramping up production. Nearly 60% of companies surveyed by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank last month said the top reason for restraining growth was due to “investor pressure to maintain capital discipline.” Fewer than 10% said it was because of “government regulations.”



“We want to hold them accountable. I really believe that the oil companies are gouging, and they’re keeping prices artificially high,” House Energy Chairman Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat, said in an interview. “They’re using the Ukraine war as an excuse. … It’s disgraceful, in my opinion, that they make these huge profits at the expense of the public.”

Industry insiders and experts have noted that while energy companies are now able to charge higher prices, they were hit with record losses during the pandemic when global demand suddenly plummeted.

Prices at the pump were steadily rising with inflation when Russia invaded Ukraine, the world’s second largest energy exporter after Saudi Arabia, a move that sent pump prices recently to all-time highs.



National averages have dropped slightly in recent weeks but remain elevated. The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $4.18 on Tuesday, down 15 cents from last month’s $4.33 peak but up $1.31 from one year ago, according to AAA.



Absent from the Big Oil hearing will be any refineries, a crucial component in transforming crude oil into consumer products like gasoline. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) said that is a mistake because a refiner’s perspective could have provided additional clarity to a complex process.



As intermediaries, refineries currently account for about 60% of the gas pump price that is based on crude oil costs, according to AFPM Chief Industry Analyst Susan Grissom, who pushed back on accusations of producer price gouging.

“Refineries do not root for expensive crude oil. Crude oil is the No. 1 operating expense, by far,” Ms. Grissom told reporters during a call this week. “When you talk about price gouging, you can see that all along the petroleum supply chain there have increases in costs.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.