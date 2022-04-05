“Fox attacks Democratic lawmaker” became a headline today having nothing to do with Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson.

Animal-control officers captured a wild red fox Tuesday after reports that the beast had bitten Rep. Ami Bera, California Democrat, and had followed or attacked others on Capitol Hill.

Photos of the fox in a cage were posted to Twitter by U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday.

“I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Mr. Bera told PunchBowl News. “I jumped and got my umbrella” and used it to scare the fox away.

“Capitol police came out and then the fox ran away,” he said.

According to a report in the New York Post, the House Sergeant-at-Arms also said Capitol Police had multiple other reports of “individuals being attacked or bitten by a fox,” which had been seen by aides and journalists.

The fox’s bite didn’t pierce Mr. Bera’s skin and so the lawmaker, who also is a doctor, told PunchBowl that he didn’t initially plan to get the series of rabies shots but decided to do so out of an abundance of caution.

Mr. Bera took the attack with a sense of humor.

“I expect to get attacked if I go on Fox News, I don’t expect to get attacked by a fox,” he said.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.