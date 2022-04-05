More than 175 bills that would restrict discussions about race and gender in schools have been filed in 40 states since January 2021, with 103 pending in the current legislative session, according to a free speech advocacy group.

Fifteen of the bills have become law in 13 states. Florida, Mississippi and South Dakota were the latest to ratify them over the past month, according to New York-based PEN America, which describes such legislation as efforts to enforce “compulsory patriotism.”

And since Feb. 15, Republican state lawmakers have filed 15 bills in 10 states, the advocacy group reported.

“Unfortunately, educational gag orders substitute a fragile pseudo-patriotism for the real thing,” Jeremy C. Young, PEN America senior manager for free expression and education, said in an email. “Hiding facts and ideas from children, making it illegal to answer students’ questions in the classroom or to explain the world around them, is no way to instill a love of country.”

But Daniel J. Mahoney, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Real Clear Foundation, said critics get the state measures “almost completely backward.”

“They are essentially defensive actions responding to the massive introduction of heavy-handed ideological approaches to racial, sexual, and historical matters in American schools across the country,” said Mr. Mahoney, a former politics professor at Assumption University.

Generally, the legislation would prohibit in-class discussions about critical race theory, which posits that systemic racism exists in U.S. society, and about gender and sexual issues, especially among the youngest students.

Since February, GOP lawmakers have filed three bills in Alaska, two in Kentucky, two in Missouri and one each in Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Rhode Island and Virginia. They also filed two in Wyoming and one in Utah that already have died in legislative sessions.

Of the 103 bills still viable in state legislatures, 97 would cover K-12 schools, 42 address higher education and 57 include punishments for violators.

The legislative prohibitions have divided academics and parental rights advocates.

Jonathan Zimmerman, a professor in the history of education at the University of Pennsylvania, called them “fundamentally un-American” attacks on “freedom of speech and open dialogue in our classrooms.”

“I hope all freedom-loving Americans will rise up to protest them,” Mr. Zimmerman said.

James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association, said the bills prevent history teachers from “including academically legitimate subjects” that students need to understand the roots of current political divisions.

“It is impossible to heal divisions by denying their existence,” Mr. Grossman said. “It is imperative that we understand the origins and evolution of these divisions, even if sometimes it makes us uncomfortable.”

However, Robert Weissberg, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois, said he finds opposition to the bills ironic.

“Let me say that it was not long ago when the left was outraged over religious conservatives attempting to insert creationism into the school curriculum,” Mr. Weissberg said.

And Robert Heineman, a professor of political science at Alfred University, said the bills reflect the conviction of parents that teachers have no right to contradict the values they give their children.

“State-funded and directed school systems in this nation have no historical, political, constitutional or moral right to deny parental hegemony at the family level and that fact is now coming to the forefront of American policy,” Mr. Heineman said.

Parental rights advocates have denied that the bills limit teachers’ academic freedom to discuss controversial topics, especially in elementary schools.

“The subjects that are being limited are not age-appropriate and should be left to the parents’ discretion as to how and when to teach such sensitive information,” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder of the advocacy group Moms for America.

Paul J. Batura, vice president of communications for the Christian conservative group Focus on the Family, said the bills stop “the gagging of moms and dads” in government-mandated textbooks.

“We applaud legislation that protects the freedom of parents to determine how and when their children should be taught about delicate and complex issues,” Mr. Batura said.

Of the three bills that became law over the past month, Florida’s H.B. 1557 prohibits public K-3 teachers from teaching any lessons related to “sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Mississippi’s S.B. 2113 forbids public K-12 and higher education institutions from directing students to embrace specific theories about sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin. It also forbids any “distinction or classification” of students based on race.

In South Dakota, H.B. 1012 forbids public colleges and universities from requiring students or employees to “attend or participate in any training or orientation that teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes divisive concepts.”

The PEN America report said similar bills in Tennessee (H.B. 2670), Kentucky (S.B. 1), Wisconsin (S.B. 409), Georgia (S.B. 377 and H.B. 1084), Arizona (H.B. 2112 and H.C.R. 2001, a proposed amendment to the state constitution) and Alabama (H.B. 312) may become law soon.

Conservatives said they look forward to more of the bills becoming law.

“Branding these reforms — in reaction to extreme types of pedagogy that did not even exist a few years ago — as ‘censorship’ or ‘repression’ is transparently agenda-driven,” said attorney Mark Pulliam, a contributing editor at Law & Liberty magazine.

Added Matthew Spalding, dean of Hillsdale College’s graduate school of government in the District of Columbia: “Who gave these teachers a right to teach children whatever they want about sex, or to encourage them to look at each other according to the color of their skin?”

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.