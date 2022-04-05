It may never prove as catchy as “Let’s go, Brandon,” but “I’m not a biologist” is taking off as the latest right-of-center catchphrase for politically-themed swag.

The Oregon Republican Party joined the parade Friday by rolling out T-shirts emblazoned with “I’m Not a Biologist,” a reference to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s now-viral answer to Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s question, “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?”

“We know most of you aren’t biologists but when it comes to defining a woman, there’s a definitive answer,” said the Oregon GOP in its sales pitch for the tees.

The shirts selling for $25 on the party’s WinRed page feature the full message: “I’m Not a Biologist But I Vote Republican.”

“In response to Jackson’s statement, we have launched brand new merch because although we’re not biologists, we vote for commonsense Republicans!” said the Oregon Republicans.

Judge Jackson’s response at the March 23 Senate confirmation hearing on her Supreme Court nomination has launched innumerable social-media memes as well as a line of T-shirts, mugs, window decals and tumblers sold at online shops such as Etsy, eBay, Amazon and Printed Kicks.

The merchandise includes variations such as, “I’m Not a Biologist But I Know What a Woman Is,” and “I Think I’m a Woman But I’m Not a Biologist.”

At least one of the T-shirts on Printed Kicks features the slogan with a photo of President Biden.

We know most of you aren’t biologists but when it comes to defining a woman, there’s a definitive answer. Order your t-shirt today! https://t.co/gWxD941TPg pic.twitter.com/fdmKoycphj — Oregon GOP (@Oregon_GOP) April 1, 2022

The stadium chant “Let’s go, Brandon” inspired songs, swag, and a series of stores featuring anti-Biden and pro-Trump merchandise.

The phrase was coined after an NBC reporter said at an Oct. 3 NASCAR race that the crowd was shouting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” referring to winning driver Brandon Brown, when in fact the fans were chanting “F—- Joe Biden.”

The Senate is expected to vote this week on Judge Jackson’s nomination. At least two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, have said they will support the nominee, all but guaranteeing her confirmation.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.