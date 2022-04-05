Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether Ms. Trump will appear before the Democrat-led panel virtually or in-person.

Her appearance will follow a six-hour virtual testimony given by her husband, Jared Kushner, last week. Ms. Trump did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, told reporters on Monday that he was “optimistic” about Ms. Trump’s appearance.

Mr. Thompson said the committee members are seeking to cast a wide net on interviewing people who might have information in connection to the riot.

“We’ve done over 800 interviews and have done quite a wide net of people and obviously, they will be central,” Mr. Thompson said. “They were those groups of folks in the Trump orbit, most of the time.”

Mr. Thompson said he issued five subpoenas on Monday, but is not actively seeking testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence.

“There’s no effort on the part of the committee to get him to come in,” he said.

The Jan. 6 committee has long sought to interview Ms. Trump, who was a top adviser in the White House under her father.

The panel sent a letter to Ms. Trump in January, requesting her voluntary cooperation in their investigation into the attack.

Members of the committee previously stated that Ms. Trump was “in direct contact with the former president at key moments on January 6th” and could have other information that could benefit their probe.

Part of the committee’s interest also lies in learning what Ms. Trump may have known about Mr. Trump’s attempts to stop Mr. Pence from halting the electoral vote counts.

The committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, including Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger are among the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans in their party’s conference.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.