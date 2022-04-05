Kanye West will not perform at Coachella this month, a source close to the rapper told CNN Monday.

Mr. West, who recently changed his name to Ye, was set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, later this month along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Mr. West’s reason for dropping out was not immediately apparent, but a source told Variety that he was not adequately prepared for the performance.

He has stirred plenty of controversy on social media recently. The rapper was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last month for posting a racial slur directed at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who recently hosted the Grammy Awards.

Mr. West did not attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but he won two awards — Best Rap Song for “Jail” with Jay-Z and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

He also publicly complained about co-parenting issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Mr. West was initially slated to perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards but was removed from the lineup due to his “online behavior,” according to Blast.

The festival — scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24 — did not announce Mr. West’s replacement.

