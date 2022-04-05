House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised a whopping $31 million in the first four months of this year for GOP efforts to retake Congress.

Mr. McCarthy, a California Republican who is poised to become speaker if his party retakes the majority, said the money would go a long way to underwriting the coming GOP wave.

“As Election Day draws nearer, the energy and enthusiasm for Republicans to take back the House has never been stronger,” he said. “Our nation is suffering greatly under the Biden-Pelosi regime, and the American people deserve better. Let’s Take Back the House!”

The $31 million is one of the largest amounts ever raised by a House Republican over a four-month period. It brings Mr. McCarthy’s total fundraising to more than $100 million for this election cycle.

Mr. McCarthy’s success with donors comes as Republicans have expanded the number of House seats they are targeting this year to 72. Some of those include seats long-held held by Democrats in deep blue states.

“There’s this misperception that because we’re in Connecticut, everything is OK, and the challenge is everyone is focusing their attention on the bright red states except for Republicans,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, Connecticut Democrat.

Overall, Republicans have continuously led Democrats on the generic congressional ballot since last November.

