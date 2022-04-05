Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly eloped over the weekend — but without actually getting officially married.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 drummer eloped in Las Vegas just after 1 a.m. Monday after the Grammy Awards, but the ceremony was not legally binding, the New York Post and other news outlets reported.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” one insider told the Post Tuesday morning.

Clark County records for marriage licenses show that the couple never received one, the Post added.

Citing “a source close to Travis and Kourtney,” TMZ also reported that the couple did not have a legal marriage license.

The couple were married at the One Love Wedding Chapel, which says on its website that it requires a license, but the chapel apparently made an exception for the Kardashian-Barker marriage.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson said that, whether legal or not, the ceremony had plenty of affection.

“There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!” Mr. Frierson told People. “They just seemed totally in love.”

TMZ reported that more weddings should be right around the corner.

There will be “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare,” the celebrity-news site reported.

