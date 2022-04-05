Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, is calling it quits after more than three decades in Congress.

Mr. Upton on Tuesday announced on the House floor that he is not seeking re-election in the 6th Congressional District at the end of his term. The 68-year-old has served in the House since 1987.

“Even the best stories have a last chapter: This is it for me,” Mr. Upton said, battling back tears.

Mr. Upton was among the 10 Republicans that voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump responded by endorsing state Rep. Steve Carra’s bid to unseat Mr. Upton in the 6th Congressional District’s primary election. But Mr. Carra dropped his bid last month when Mr. Trump endorsed Rep. Bill Huizenga, after the new congressional maps drew Mr. Upton into his district.

Mr. Upton thanked constituents and his staff. He said he has worked “alongside real giants who put principle over politics.”

“Hopefully civility and bipartisanship versus discord can rule, no rue, the day,” Mr. Upton said.

Rep. Debbie Dingell showered Mr. Upton with praise, saying his retirement is a “loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan.”

“While we may not have found harmony on every issue, Fred and I always managed to disagree without vitriolic rhetoric and mean-spirited language,” said Mrs. Dingell, Michigan Democrat. “Even through our toughest discussions Fred always found a way to make me laugh - except today.”

“It is his civility that I and Congress will miss the most,” she said. “Fred really believed he was an American first. That reaching across the aisle was important. That working together is how we get things done for the American people.”

