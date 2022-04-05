Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the news that another Republican that voted for his impeachment — this time Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan — is opting against seeking reelection.

“UPTON QUITS!” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who’s next?”

Mr. Upton announced he was retiring at the end of his term in a speech Tuesday on the House floor.

He was among the 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Democrat-run House impeached Mr. Trump for the offense. He was acquitted by the Senate.

Mr. Trump has since been out for revenge, throwing his support behind primary challenges and calling on his supporters to oust the pro-impeachment lawmakers.

