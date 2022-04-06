President Biden on Wednesday appeared to endorse efforts by Amazon workers to unionize, the furthest he‘s ever gone to support organization efforts at the nation’s largest e-commerce company.

“The choice to join a union belongs to workers alone … and by the way Amazon, here we come,” Mr. Biden said to thunderous applause at the North America’s Building Trade Unions conference in Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president was not sending a message that he or the government would be directly involved in unionization efforts, but rather conveying his long-time support for workers’ right to unionize.

A spokesperson for Amazon, the nation’s second-largest employer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon workers at its Staten Island, New York warehouse made history last week, voting to unionize. The workers become the first group to vote in favor of unionizing at an Amazon warehouse.

The vote was a major loss for Amazon, which has repeatedly fought to keep organized labor out of its warehouses, and a big victory for labor unions.

Amazon has thrived for almost 30 years without the presence of unions in its U.S. operations. In recent years, however, it has come under fire from Democrats and labor activists who accuse the retailer of mistreating workers and engaging in anti-competitive practices.

Mr. Biden had not commented specifically on the Staten Island unionization bid. When asked about the issue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president “firmly believes every worker in every state should have a free and fair choice to join a union.”

When Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama were voting to unionize last year, Mr. Biden issued a video offering support but did not mention the e-commerce behemoth specifically.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.