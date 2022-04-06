Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is working from home after testing positive for the coronavirus, her agency said Wednesday, making her the latest Washington luminary to get infected following a high-profile dinner over the weekend.

The Commerce Department said she will self-isolate for five days and return to the office after testing negative.

“She is fully vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms. She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” the department said.

The agency is contacting persons who might have been in close contact with Ms. Raimondo, who tested positive while using an at-home antigen test.

The department said neither President Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris would be considered a close contact of Ms. Raimondo.

However, the Commerce secretary was a featured speaker at the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday that featured many Washington VIPs. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas also tested positive Tuesday after attending the dinner.

Virus cases have generally subsided across the country, though some parts of the Northeast are seeing a rise alongside the prevalence of the fast-moving BA.2 subvariant of omicron.

Ms. Raimondo‘s infection is the latest to hit the upper echelons of Washington in recent weeks.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive in mid-March, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre were recently infected.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for the virus during a trip to Washington in late March and had to leave an event at the National Building Museum attended by Mr. Biden.

