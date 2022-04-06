NEWS AND OPINION:

Editor & Publisher, a journalism and media industry source, offers new insight into a unique and much-needed sector of the field.

“While the first saturation-coverage war in years unfolds in Europe, many may look to journalists with military backgrounds for context grounded in experience. Yet the ranks of vets in the U.S. media are thin,” the publication reports.

“Around 7% of Americans have served in the armed forces. Still, only 2% of media workers are veterans, according to a Census data analysis from Military Vets in Journalism, a group founded in 2019 with a mission to attract more veterans to the industry. Veterans haven’t flocked to the field despite their proximity to current events and the developed skill sets and specialized knowledge many possess,” the publication noted in an exclusive analysis found at EditorandPublisher.com.

“Journalism needs veterans more than veterans need journalism,” Russell Midori, president of Military Veterans in Journalism — a professional association — told the publication.

SOME REFRESHING REPUBLICAN GUMPTION

It is not easy for young Republicans and conservatives these days. They often face hostility on campus and overbearing liberal values in their cultural and social experiences.

Some of these young Republicans, however, push back — most notably in New York City — home to New York Young Republicans, established in 1911 and both the oldest and largest Republican club for young adults in the nation.

Republican Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, Lee M. Zeldin and Claudia L. Tenney all retain their membership in the organization, in fact — along with a large group of local and state officials of the GOP persuasion.

The club recently adopted a new motto — “Uni Historia Partis Futuro” — in other words, “where the party’s history meets its future.”

The organization’s speaker series, candidate endorsements and stylish, imaginative social gatherings continue, as does its outreach to fellow young Republicans. Among many other things, the organization maintains caucuses for Asians, Blacks, Hispanics, Italians, libertarians and military veterans. There is a suggested code of conduct that includes “standards of decorum” and a dress code that emphasizes a professional appearance.

“We hope to connect with college Republican groups to support their clubs and empower them in their endeavors. We must encourage young Republicans as they pursue their education at institutions increasingly not accepting, or even hostile towards conservative viewpoints. We all know how hard it can be to persevere and remain steadfast in conservative values when facing social pressures and isolation in a college setting,” wrote Lauryn Lamp, official outreach chair, in an essay for the club’s newsletter.

“With that goal in mind, we are looking forward to launching our mentorship program this spring to connect current members with local college students seeking mentorship. We are extremely excited about this program, and the benefits and support it will provide. We believe that this program will encourage students to be bold in their Republican views and steadfast in their values,” Ms. Lamp said — also noting that the club is reaching out to young Republicans in New Jersey.

Find the group at NYYRC.com.

ARMCHAIR TRAVEL

Looking for a voyage, a trip, an excursion?

National Trust Tours has unveiled its new catalogs showcasing a unique collection of getaways of every description in the U.S. and abroad — via historic railway, private jet, riverboat, bicycle — the list does indeed go on.

Find the array online at NationalTrustTours.com; peek under the catalog heading.

ABOUT THOSE STUDENT LOANS

Lawrence H. Summers is not pleased with President Biden’s latest “temporary” excusing of students from paying off their college loans to the federal government.

Mr. Summers is the Charles W. Eliot University professor and president emeritus at Harvard University, served as treasury secretary under former President Bill Clinton and was director of the National Economic Council for former President Barack Obama.

“The administration’s postponement yet again of student debt payments is very hard to understand on policy terms. Wherever one stands on student debt relief this approach is regressive, uncertainty creating, untargeted and inappropriate at a time when the economy is overheated,” Mr. Summers said in a tweet Tuesday.

“This is not a small macroeconomic thing. At a time when the economy is overheating the Administration’s student debt action will be injecting money into the economy at a $100 billion a year annual rate. This is a macroeconomic step in the wrong direction,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

But wait, there’s more:

“Accounting correctly for both human capital and effect of subsidies in student lending plans, almost a third of all student debt is owed by the wealthiest 20% of households and only 8% by the bottom 20%. Across-the-board student loan forgiveness is regressive measured by income, family affluence, educational attainment — and also wealth,” noted the Brookings Institute in a report published Jan. 14.

Mike Berg, deputy communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, wondered whether “House Democrats agree with the Biden administration’s decision to make the inflation crisis even worse so it can finance a $100 billion giveaway to the wealthy?”

POLL DU JOUR

• 42% of U.S. adults think the current state of the U.S. economy is “poor”; 65% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall say the state of the economy is “fair”; 21% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall say the state of the economy is “good”; 9% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 6% overall say the state of the economy is “excellent”; 3% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 6% overall “don’t know” what state the economy is in; 2% of Republicans,5% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted April 2-5.

