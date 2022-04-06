Kelsey Grammer, the versatile stage and voice actor who starred on television for two decades as Dr. Frasier Crane, will host an upcoming Fox Nation series on historic U.S. battles.

“Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America,” which debuts May 1, will focus on “eight key battles that left an indelible mark on this nation,” including the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War and the American Indian Wars.

“I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country,” Mr. Grammer said in a statement.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said that “Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform.”

“His affinity for our nation’s history and charismatic delivery will provide Fox Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else,” said Mr. Klarman.

Mr. Grammer, 67, may be a good fit at the right-leaning network, given his status as one of Hollywood’s few open supporters of Republican candidates and conservative causes.

The series on the Fox streaming service will proceed chronologically starting with the Revolutionary War, which ran from 1775-83, and concluding with the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn.

The Juilliard-trained actor with the distinctive, resonant voice has won six Emmys, one Tony, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award. He is best known for playing the Crane character on the NBC sitcoms “Cheers” and “Frasier” from 1984-2004.

Mr. Grammer’s career spans roles on Broadway and television as well as movie appearances and more than a dozen voice-acting credits, including Stinky Pete the Prospector in the 1999 movie “Toy Story 2” and the guest character Sideshow Bob on Fox’s “The Simpsons.”

He was also one of the voices of “Martin the GEICO Gecko” of insurance-commercial fame, according to Behind the Voices.

His Tony award came as producer of the 2016 play “The Color Purple.”

The Fox Nation show will be produced by Warm Springs Productions in association with Mr. Grammer’s company Grammnet NH Productions.

