Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a complaint with the U.S. Capitol Police against late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The Georgia Republican tweeted Wednesday evening that Mr. Kimmel had threatened violence against her in his monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Mr. Kimmel noted a tweet by Mrs. Greene in which she accused Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah of being “pro-pedophile” for saying they would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

An exasperated Mr. Kimmel then said “Wow! Where is Will Smith when you really need him.”

Mrs. Greene posted the clip and tagged the Twitter accounts of ABC, Mr. Kimmel and the Capitol Police.

“ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” she wrote.

There was no response to the tweet by the Capitol Police or ABC, but Mr. Kimmel did reply.

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” he wrote.

