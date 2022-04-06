Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused senators voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of being “pro-pedophile” after the judge came under fire in her confirmation hearing from conservatives for some of her sentences of child pornography offenders.

The Georgia Republican took to Twitter Tuesday night after the Senate voted to move forward with the confirmation vote, which is expected to occur Thursday.

“Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is,” the lawmaker tweeted. “There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators.”

She also called out the Republican senators who voted to support Judge Jackson by name: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Maine’s Susan Collins.

During her confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson was criticized by GOP lawmakers for going too easy on child porn offenders, giving convicted felons in several cases prison terms shorter than the minimum suggested by sentencing guidelines.

Democrats, though, said the judge used her discretion and was not out of the mainstream among judges as a whole on her sentencing practices.

Judge Jackson was also asked to define “woman” during her confirmation hearings, but she said she couldn’t do so because she wasn’t a biologist.

“There is a line in the sand,” Ms. Greene added. “Either you are Pro-pedophile and Pro-transgender biological men or you defend children and women. Period. There is no other option.”

Senate Democrats — joined by Ms. Murkowski, Ms. Collins and Mr. Romney — are on schedule to have Judge Jackson confirmed Thursday before leaving for Easter recess, which begins April 8.



Judge Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

