Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday interrupted a House floor speech by a Democratic lawmaker on the Jan. 6 committee, crying hypocrisy about its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot.

The Georgia Republican interrupted Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who was calling for the House to approve contempt charge recommendations against former Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.

“What about Ashli Babbitt?” Mrs. Greene shouted as Mr. Raskin was speaking, referring to the Capitol invader who was shot and killed by police during the riot.

Shortly after that outburst, Mrs. Greene yelled, “What about Russian collusion?”

Mr. Raskin responded by accusing Mrs. Greene and the Republican Party of being allies of Russia.

“I accept the heckling,” Mr. Raskin said. “That’s alright because if she wants to continue to stand with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and his brutal bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so. We understand there is a strong Trump-Putin axis in the gentle lady’s party.”

The House is expected to vote on holding Mr. Navarro and Mr. Scavino in contempt of Congress for their refusal to answer the investigative committee’s questions.

The committee’s members voted unanimously earlier this month to advance the contempt resolution.

The Jan. 6 committee is made up of seven Democrats and Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, two anti-Trump Republicans.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat.

