Republicans are making hay with a viral video that shows President Biden looking for someone to chat with on-stage after a health care event with former President Barack Obama.

Members of Congress and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra had crowded around the former president instead, although Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to be in the mix with the former president.

“Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden,” the Republican National Committee tweeted.

Mr. Obama gave his friend a shout-out with his own tweet hailing the visit.

“Always great catching up with @POTUS. Thanks for all you’re doing to help even more Americans get access to quality, affordable health care,” he tweeted with a photo of himself and Mr. Biden in the Oval Office.

Mr. Obama visited the White House to hail the staying power of the 2010 Affordable Care Act and Mr. Biden’s efforts to bolster the law.

He had a little fun during the visit, saying Secret Service agents are required to wear aviator sunglasses and there was suddenly a Baskin Robbins on campus under the ice cream-loving president.

