A hard-won deal to fund the COVID-19 fight remained stuck Wednesday as Senate Democrats accused Republicans of derailing the effort with “poison pills” and GOP senators said President Biden is sending mixed messages on the pandemic.

Negotiators finalized a $10 billion package to bolster testing, secure treatments and vaccine doses. But GOP senators blocked a motion to begin debate on the package late Tuesday, saying they want a vote on reinstating a pandemic border emergency order that helped to stop illegal aliens from entering the U.S.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer accused Republicans Wednesday of using the border issue to gain an upper hand, politically, on a charged issue ahead of the mid-terms.

“The Senate Republicans, to a person, blocked the ability to move forward and get this legislation done because they wanted to play politics and inject extraneous issues into the debate. But it’s not going to deter us from getting this done,” the New York Democrat said.

“It’s certainly better to act now rather than pay ten times down the line,” he said. “We are going to keep working to make sure that Congress sends COVID funding to the president’s desk.”

The path forward remains unclear.

Republicans said the border measure, known as Title 42, is relevant to the pandemic debate because former President Donald Trump used it to keep the virus from spilling over the border with migrants.

It was one of the few get-tough immigration measures Mr. Biden preserved, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will lift the order on May 23. Republicans and some centrist Democrats are worried the change will spark a migrant surge.

“This idea we’re going to repeal Title 42, which is the COVID restriction at the border, but we still need billions more COVID dollars here really significantly complicated getting this done and probably prevents it from getting done this week,” Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Senators had been hoping to finalize the deal before they leave town for a lengthy Easter recess that starts this weekend.

Mr. Blunt said the CDC was guilty of terrible timing for announcing on Friday its decision to end Title 42.

“The CDC announced the change in their view of the impact of COVID and frankly that’s all some of our members needed to decide well we’re not going to deal with the COVID issue on spending unless we have a chance to talk about the COVID issue at the border,” Mr. Blunt said. “This would suggest they’re politically tone-deaf to put that statement out at the same time we’re trying to increase by several billion dollars the COVID spending numbers.”

Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican, said the administration lifted Title 42 even as it requires staff and children age 2 and older to wear masks at Head Start facilities and extends a pause on student loan payments through the end of August.

“Think about the inherent contradiction, the message that you are sending,” he said.

Mr. Thune said Title 42 was not supposed to be in place forever but Mr. Biden hasn’t developed a border plan that would justify lifting it now.

Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, said the Biden administration “wants to have their cake and eat it, too.”

“They want to tout America’s return to normal following the pandemic, but also want to keep extending emergency relief policies,” said Mr. Burr. “It’s long past time for student loan repayments to resume as normal. Extending the freeze on student loan repayments, yet again, contradicts reality and exacerbates the moral hazard this administration has created.”

