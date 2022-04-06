The State Department late Tuesday authorized an additional $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

The authorization will bolster President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s anti-armor systems and is the sixth drawdown of arms, equipment and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in Bucha and across Ukraine,” he said. “Ukraine’s forces bravely continue to defend their country and their freedom, and the United States, along with our allies and partners, stand steadfast in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

All told, the U.S. has committed more than $2.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration and more than $1.7 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded his neighbor on Feb. 24.

Mr. Blinken said 30 other countries have provided assistance.

“As we strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, we will also work with our allies and partners to gather information to document reported abuses and make it available to the appropriate bodies to hold those responsible to account,” he said.

Mr. Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.N. to oust Russia from its security council after he saw the aftermath of atrocities in Bucha, where civilians were left dead in the street.

Ukrainian forces have beaten the Russians back from Kyiv, the capital, though heavy fighting continues in the east.

Russian forces continue to pound Mariupol, a southern city that has been devastated by airstrikes.

“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” the U.K. Ministry of Defence tweeted Wednesday. “Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.