A Texas middle school teacher was fired Tuesday for using a high-pitched noise that one student described as “torture” as punishment, media reports said.

The teacher, who worked at Leland Edge Middle School in Nevada, Texas, played a “dog whistle” sound during class last month, the Community Independent School District told the New York Post.

The district police department has been investigating the incident since a student informed them of it the same day.

The teacher has not been identified.

“She put on the ringing noise, everyone was covering their ears. One of them walked out of the classroom, one of them was yelling that it was torture and one was trying to unplug the computer,” student Zoey Lohrs told KXAS.

Zoey’s mother, Janice Lohrs, told KXAS that she would understand if the sound was used for a few seconds, but “not when kids are begging you to stop.”

The district confirmed to the Post that the teacher was fired and that the former employee could face criminal charges.

