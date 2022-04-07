A GOP campaign committee said Thursday it will urge voters who regret choosing President Biden in 2020 to elect state Republicans as the first line of defense against inflation, crime and other woes.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) said Thursday its six-figure ad buy will run in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Washington and describe symptoms of “Biden remorse.”

“If you voted for Biden in 2020, you’ve been exposed to failures and false promises,” the ad narrator says. “As a result, you may be suffering from a case of Biden Remorse. Common side effects include: skyrocketing prices for your gas and groceries, lack of input in your child’s education, rampant crime in your once safe neighborhood, and embarrassment towards your nation. It’s not your fault and there’s a solution. Elect state Republicans this November. Let’s get back to normal.”

The ad offers a preview of the GOP message that will dominate the mid-term cycle at the state and federal levels.

Mr. Biden’s team says they are slowly digging out from the pandemic and using COVID-19 tools to return to normalcy, citing reopened businesses and rather low unemployment.

But tight supply chains, soaring consumer costs and international crises have given Republicans an opening as they try to gain a large foothold in state houses, retake the U.S. House and tilt the evenly divided U.S. Senate to their favor.

The RSLC said its state-level campaign against Mr. Biden is modeled on a strategy that helped the GOP take control of the Virginia House of Delegates last fall.

