The insurance giant Geico has canceled its plans to host Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour for a company event and issued an apology after the leaked announcement touched off an outcry over anti-Semitism.

“We apologize to our employees, customers, and others for our initial plan to invite Linda Sarsour to speak at our internal event celebrating Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Heritage Month,” said Geico, which stands for Government Employees Insurance Company, in an email.

“On Tuesday, we quickly canceled the event,” the statement continued. “Geico does not condone hatred of any kind, and we do not stand for or with anyone who does. We are not aligned with any form of exclusion. We will continue to celebrate MENA Heritage Month in a way that aligns with our values.”

A screenshot posted on Twitter of what appeared to be an internal company email from Geico Diversity & Inclusion showed a photo of Ms. Sarsour and asked employees to “sign up for Geico‘s Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month celebration featuring Linda Sarsour.”

Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind commended the company’s decision to drop the event, tweeting that GEICO “did the right thing and wasted no time in getting rid of Sarsour’s toxicity.”

Those decrying Geico‘s original decision to offer Ms. Sarsour a platform included the American Jewish Committee, StopAntisemitism.org, StandWithUs, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“Shocked a company like @Geico is reportedly partnering with Linda Sarsour, a person who peddles in antisemitic tropes while slandering and delegitimizing Israel. If true, Geico must act fast and reverse course,” said Mr. Greenblatt in a Wednesday tweet.

EMET salutes @GEICO for listening to the Jewish community and canceling its event with professional hater Linda Sarsour. We hope more American institutions follow their example. pic.twitter.com/bPIA40h0h2 — Endow Mid East Truth (@EMET4u) April 7, 2022

Ms. Sarsour, who leads the left-wing pro-Muslim group MPower Change, has not commented publicly on the incident.

She stepped down as a co-leader of the Women’s March in September 2019 following an uproar over allegations of anti-Semitism in the organization’s leadership.

An advocate of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, she is also known for her support of convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh and appearance at a 2015 rally organized by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In 2020, Ms. Sarsour served as a campaign surrogate for Sen. Bernard Sanders’ Democratic presidential primary campaign.

Geico is listed as the nation’s second-largest auto insurer after State Farm.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.