Two colleges in the national capital region plan to reinstate mask mandates because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Georgetown University said its indoor mask rules will take effect Thursday at its main and medical center campuses with exceptions for persons eating or drinking or those in personal residences or private offices, according to WTOP.

The news outlet quoted Ranit Mishori, Georgetown’s chief public health officer, as saying it is a temporary measure because of a surge in cases. He said officials aren’t seeing a rise in serious illness — likely due to widespread vaccination.

Students will be required to produce a negative test upon returning from Easter break on April 18.

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said it will require masks in residence and dining halls, and test undergraduate students twice weekly through April 22.

Nearly 100 undergraduates have tested positive for the virus since April 1 — though many have been asymptomatic.

The colleges’ decisions are rare instances of institutions reimposing COVID-19 restrictions instead of taking them away.

Federal and state officials are wary of another surge due to the fast-moving BA.2 subvariant of omicron. Case counts are at pandemic lows nationwide but increasing in pockets of the country, notably the Northeast.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.