Hundreds of gigabytes of recovered digital content alleged to have come from Hunter Biden‘s laptop are set to be released by a GOP activist who has co-hosted Steve Bannon’s podcast, the War Room.

Jack Maxey, who was given a copy of the laptop hard drive by former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, told The Daily Mail he plans in coming weeks to upload to a file server in Switzerland some 80,000 images and videos and over 120,000 archived emails in a searchable database.

He told the newspaper he is in Zurich because he felt politically-neutral Switzerland would not interfere in the effort to make the documents publically available.

“I came here so that we could do a forensic examination of Hunter‘s laptop safely in a country that still respects human liberty and the ideals of liberal democratic principles,” he said. “I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States. We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this there.”

Hunter Biden, who is currently under federal investigation related to his taxes and overseas business ventures, abandoned his laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop before the 2020 presidential election. The shop owner turned it over to the FBI but passed a copy of the hard drive to Mr. Giuliani, who then gave a copy to Mr. Maxey.

Mr. Maxey said that after contacting the Swiss firm about hosting the files a year ago, black suburban SUVs parked outside his residence, and he learned that former U.S. intelligence officer friends with whom he shared copies of the laptop drive received odd phone calls.

