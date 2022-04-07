Russian forces are focused on eastern Ukraine, but they will continue to face morale problems and shortages of supplies and personnel, British intelligence officials said.

Despite those challenges, Russia is launching airstrikes along its line of control in the Donbas, an eastern region controlled in part by Russia-backed separatists, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said.

Strikes on infrastructure are designed to degrade Ukraine’s ability to resupply forces in the region.

Officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions warned of new attacks, while NATO’s chief said Wednesday the war could last for years, despite the eastern shift, because Russia still wants “the whole of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to plead with the rest of the world for help. He is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergei Nikiforov said he cannot name the exact time due to security reasons.

“But sometime during the day, the president of Ukraine will meet with Ursula von der Leyen,” Mr. Nikiforov told Ukrainian television.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.