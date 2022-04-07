President Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens tested positive for COVID-19, her publishing company announced Thursday.

In a statement, Celadon Books announced that Mrs. Owens tested positive Wednesday but did not have close contact with the president or first lady Jill Biden.

Mrs. Owens is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to the statement, which noted that she is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Mrs. Owens will be isolated at home for five days following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.

Celadon Books is publishing Mrs. Owens’ memoir. It is expected to be released on April 12. She is one of the president’s closest political advisers and has headed up all of his campaigns.

Mrs. Owens is the latest person with close ties to Mr. Biden who has tested positive in recent days.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. Others who have reported positive tests this week include Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.