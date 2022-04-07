Some lottery players go with their lucky numbers to hit the jackpot, but one woman hit paydirt after hitting the wrong buttons.

California resident LaQuedra Edwards, 41, headed to a convenience store to spend $40 on several lottery tickets last November.

But things didn’t go according to plan as “some rude person” bumped into her, pushing her into the California Lottery Scratchers Machine, which accidentally purchased a $30 200X Scratchers ticket.

Ms. Edwards‘ spirits turned quickly when she realized she had won $10 million.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing, and just walked out the door,” she told the Daily Mail. “I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich! I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down and it and almost crashed my car.”

Ms. Edwards said she would use the money for a house and start a nonprofit. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials don’t immediately identify winners due to privacy concerns.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.