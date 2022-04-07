By Peter Santo - The Washington Times - Thursday, April 7, 2022

Some lottery players go with their lucky numbers to hit the jackpot, but one woman hit paydirt after hitting the wrong buttons.

California resident LaQuedra Edwards, 41, headed to a convenience store to spend $40 on several lottery tickets last November.

But things didn’t go according to plan as “some rude person” bumped into her, pushing her into the California Lottery Scratchers Machine, which accidentally purchased a $30 200X Scratchers ticket.

Ms. Edwards‘ spirits turned quickly when she realized she had won $10 million.

He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing, and just walked out the door,” she told the Daily Mail. “I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich! I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down and it and almost crashed my car.”

Ms. Edwards said she would use the money for a house and start a nonprofit. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials don’t immediately identify winners due to privacy concerns.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide