President Biden plans to spend Easter at Camp David, the White House said Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday to tout efforts to rebuild supply chains and bolster domestic manufacturing.

Mr. Biden is promoting a “made in America” agenda so the U.S. is less reliant on China and other nations.

Following the trip, Mr. Biden will travel to the presidential retreat in Maryland for the holiday weekend, according to Ms. Psaki.

