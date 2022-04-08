President Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, the White House said, as the upper echelons of Washington register a flurry of positive tests.

Two members of Mr. Biden’s Cabinet and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive earlier this week.

The speaker attended two White House events with Mr. Biden, raising questions about the 79-year-old president’s health as he shirks masks and maintains a busy schedule.

So far, he has avoided the virus.

Sens. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, and Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrat, reported positive tests late Thursday, hours after senators packed into the chamber for the vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the event.

Ms. Collins, who was wearing a mask during Thursday’s roll call, said she had mild symptoms and would isolate in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr. Warnock, who, like most senators, did not wear a mask during the vote, also planned to isolate and lauded the vaccines.

“If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so,” he tweeted.

