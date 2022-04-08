A Fox News correspondent who was severely wounded but survived a Russian attack that killed two colleagues in Ukraine provided an update on his condition Thursday night.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all, I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” Mr. Hall wrote in a since-deleted tweet showing him recovering in the hospital, according to Fox News.

The network said Mr. Hall was flown from Ukraine to Germany and then transferred to “a premier military medical facility in Texas where he has undergone multiple surgeries.”

Mr. Hall also praised the two other journalists — Fox colleague Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian reporter Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshinova — killed when Russian forces opened fire on the vehicle they were traveling in on March 14.

“I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha, who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy, and his joy was infectious. RIP,” Mr. Hall tweeted.

He shared a photo of Zakrzewski and a video of an on-air tribute to Kuvshinova, Fox News reported.

Zakrzewski covered international stories for Fox and was given the “Unsung Hero” honor at the Fox News Media Spotlight Awards for his work helping Afghan freelance associates leave the country after the U.S. withdrew troops. Kuvshinova worked as a consultant in Kyiv, helping journalists speak to sources, Fox News said.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.