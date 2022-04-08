A Michigan jury has acquitted two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of her strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

Four men were charged with hatching a plot to abduct the governor but jurors refused to convict them.

Daniel Harris, 24, and Brandon Caserta, 34, were found not guilty.

The jurors in a federal court in Grand Rapids were reportedly deadlocked against Adam Fox, 38, and Barry Croft Jr., 46.

Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, blamed former President Donald Trump for stoking anger among his right-wing followers about COVID-19 lockdowns when the four men were arrested in October 2020.

The charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to use explosives carried life sentences.

The judge ordered Mr. Harris and Mr. Caserta set free Friday afternoon after nearly two years in prison awaiting trial.

“Best birthday gift ever,” Mr. Caserta told supporters and family members who yelled “Happy birthday” inside the courtroom, according to a report by The Detroit News.

Prosecutors had described Mr. Fox as the leader of an anti-government group, but defense attorneys claimed their clients were entrapped by undercover FBI agents.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, a Bush appointee, had acknowledged the jury was struggling with deliberations as verdicts in criminal cases must be unanimous.

“I know it’s tough. We all know it’s tough,” the judge told the jurors earlier on Friday.

The trial lasted about 20 days last month.

This article includes wire service reports.

