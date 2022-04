Metro Transit Police reportedly shot a knife-wielding man at the Anacostia station in southeast Washington late Thursday.

WTOP reports that police responded to a fight at 8:40 p.m. in which a man stabbed another person and then lunged at the responding officer, who shot the suspect.

The man who was stabbed and the suspect with the knife were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, WTOP reported.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.