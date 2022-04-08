BETHESDA, Md. — A 7-year-old boy hit by a car while waiting for a school bus has died, police in Maryland said Friday.

A man was waiting at a Bethesda school bus stop with two children, ages 7 and 1, on Wednesday morning when a Honda Accord left the road and hit them, Montgomery County police said.

The 7-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital with his father, who had minor injuries, police said. The boy, identified as Muhammad Haekal Saifullah Elsyaf of Bethesda, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, police said in a news release Friday.

The toddler, who was in a stroller, and the driver of the Honda weren’t injured. The driver remained on the scene and provided a statement to investigators.

Detectives with the collision reconstruction unit continue to examine the circumstances of this crash, police said.