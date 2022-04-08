Climate change activists on Friday shut down traffic on Interstate 395 for the second time this week, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency.

Nearly a dozen protesters from the far-left group Declare Emergency brought traffic to a standstill on one of Washington’s busiest thoroughfares. Activists who were waving banners and chanting managed to shut down traffic on the northbound lane of the highway directly before the exit for the Third Street Tunnel that leads to the city center near the Capitol.

“As the president of the most powerful and influential nation on earth, Biden has a responsibility to tell us and the world the truth and take real action,” the group said in a statement. “He now has a choice: he can either leave a legacy of honor, duty, honesty, and action so that future generations might say that he fought for their lives and families, or he can continue avoiding his responsibilities to the country and the planet.”

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department eventually cleared the disruption by arresting the protesters. It marks the second time this week that Declare Emergency has brought traffic to a standstill.

On Wednesday, activists from the group blocked all northbound lanes on I-395 in a similar attempt to pressure Mr. Biden.

The protest comes as the White House has urged the oil industry to ramp up production in response to record-high gasoline prices.

