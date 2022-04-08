A power outage left 11 people stranded on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday, according to authorities.

The guests were on the indoor virtual dark attraction Transformers: The Ride 3D when the outage occurred, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Emergency crews were called around 3:45 p.m, and the guests were safely helped off the ride by 6 p.m, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher Bernard Peters told the LA Times. No injuries were reported.

One of the park’s several Harry Potter attractions was also affected — park officials did not say which ride had the issue, ABC7 reported.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions. Power has been fully restored, and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open,” a Universal Studios spokesperson told Deadline.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.