Dozens of people died and about 100 were wounded after a Russian airstrike hit a crowded train station Friday in eastern Ukraine, officials said.

Ukrainian officials put the death toll at 39 in the city of Kramatorsk. Passengers jammed the station as they tried to flee to the west in anticipation of a Russian onslaught in the Donbas region.

Officials in recent days said Ukrainians were running out of time to evacuate.

Russia denied involvement in the strike, with a Kremlin spokesman saying it had no missions in the area, according to the BBC.

NATO officials expect a protracted fight in Ukraine even though Russia has withdrawn from Kyiv and focused its attacks on eastern regions partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence on Friday said Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, and at least some of these forces will be transferred to east Ukraine to fight in the Donbas.

