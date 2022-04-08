Four U.S. military personnel are being evaluated for possible traumatic brain injuries after they were injured in an artillery strike on a base in Syria.

At least two rounds of indirect fire on Thursday struck buildings at Green Village, an installation used by U.S. forces in Syria. The American troops, who have not been identified, received injuries that appeared to be minor, according to officials with Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led campaign against ISIS.

Iranian-backed militias are believed to operate in the area where the indirect fire attack originated, according to published reports.

“The incident is under investigation,” said officials with Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. “We will provide additional information as available.”

