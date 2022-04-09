Two air travelers are facing the highest fines ever given out after they allegedly assaulted crew members on a flight last year, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.

One woman, who has not been identified, faces an $81,950 fine for disrupting an American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte, N.C., on July 7, 2021.

The woman allegedly threatened to hurt a flight attendant before pushing her aside and attempting to open the cabin door. She then allegedly hit one of the flight attendants in the head as they tried to restrain her.

After she was restrained, she allegedly spat at, headbutted, bit, and tried to kick the crew and other passengers. She was apprehended by law enforcement in Charlotte, according to the FAA.

Another unidentified woman was given a $77,272 fine after attempting to hug and kiss the passenger next to her on a Delta flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 16, 2021.

The unnamed woman then is reported to have walked to the front of the plane and tried to exit during the flight. She is alleged to have refused to return to her seat and to have bitten another passenger multiple times. She was also physically restrained.

“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg told ABC’s “The View” Friday when he announced the fines.

Neither American Airlines nor Delta Air Lines responded to requests by The Washington Times for comment.

The passengers have 30 days to respond to the FAA’s letter.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.